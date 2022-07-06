Health Authorities Engaged in "Fraud," Warns Journalist James Roguski

Citing FDA and WHO propaganda and fudging data to peddle experimental injections and more, independent journalist James Roguski warned Americans to stop trusting health authorities--and even many doctors. In this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Roguski said the push to inject children required that government ignore the data showing the danger and the lack of efficacy. Roguski, who also sounded the alarm about the massive WHO power grab in May, said this is standard operating procedure for the establishment's "health" machinery. "This is just fraud," he said. Roguski also warned that monkeypox may be the next big scam. "We should certainly be scared that this will be another '2 weeks to flatten to curve'," he said.