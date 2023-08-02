Create New Account
Ashley Biden Confirms Diary Is Real | The First
Ashley Biden Confirms Diary Is Real | The First


It's been a while since we first heard the rumors of Ashley Biden's incriminating diary, but today, official audio of her confirming the existence of it validates everyone's suspicions. Project Veritas first came into possession of the diary as far back as Fall 2020, when the FBI decided to pay some journalists a visit at their home. Liz Wheeler gives her reaction to the story.


