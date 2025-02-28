Chaos Reigns In The Trump White House-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 28 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, chaos reigns in Washington in an administration that was ushered in with great fanfare, but seems intent on shooting itself in the foot. All of us that voted for Donald Trump were hoping for a much better start than this. AG Pam Bondi says that the FBI refused to hand over the information she requested on the Epstein List, and that “rogue agents” have taken over that department. Why should she be surprised by “rogue agents” at the FBI? We voted for all this mess to be cleaned up, but as we warned you back in November, the Deep State isn’t going anywhere, and it’s the height of fantasy to think otherwise. On this episode, we bring you the very latest from the Oval Office, including a stunning update on the Abraham Accords.



