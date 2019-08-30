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Fathers' Day: The Importance of Fathers
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119 views • August 30, 2019
On Father's Day we tend to become sentimental, buying gifts and cards which reflect a deep appreciation and "love for Dad."
Sentiments and efforts like this are good and are completely appropriate because the best dads are the ones who evoke such genuine feelings and positive recognition.
Too many children though, in today's society are growing up with precious little understanding of what a father's presence means in a home and what a loving dad's presence and impact means in a child's life.
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Sentiments and efforts like this are good and are completely appropriate because the best dads are the ones who evoke such genuine feelings and positive recognition.
Too many children though, in today's society are growing up with precious little understanding of what a father's presence means in a home and what a loving dad's presence and impact means in a child's life.
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
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