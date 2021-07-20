You Can Never Have A Healthy Life Living With An (Abuser), 2021.

I want to continue with my discussion on the importance of removing yourself away from an abusive person.Living in an environment or in a home or being involved with a toxic abusive person can cause very serious damage to your mental, emotional, spiritual and even physical health.There is no way possible you would be able to live with and have a healthy and a happy, joyful life with a person who is abusive, vicious, brutal. You can’t have a safe and loving relationship with a person who is a violent emotional destroyer.If you are wanting to be in a healthy and loving relationship you must be receiving and giving positive emotions that are flowing back and forth.This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions: