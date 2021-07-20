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You Can Never Have A Healthy Life Living With An (Abuser), 2021.
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21 views • July 20, 2021
I want to continue with my discussion on the importance of removing yourself away from an abusive person.
Living in an environment or in a home or being involved with a toxic abusive person can cause very serious damage to your mental, emotional, spiritual and even physical health.
There is no way possible you would be able to live with and have a healthy and a happy, joyful life with a person who is abusive, vicious, brutal. You can’t have a safe and loving relationship with a person who is a violent emotional destroyer.
If you are wanting to be in a healthy and loving relationship you must be receiving and giving positive emotions that are flowing back and forth.
This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:
https://link.attribute.to/cc/2449570
Living in an environment or in a home or being involved with a toxic abusive person can cause very serious damage to your mental, emotional, spiritual and even physical health.
There is no way possible you would be able to live with and have a healthy and a happy, joyful life with a person who is abusive, vicious, brutal. You can’t have a safe and loving relationship with a person who is a violent emotional destroyer.
If you are wanting to be in a healthy and loving relationship you must be receiving and giving positive emotions that are flowing back and forth.
This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:
https://link.attribute.to/cc/2449570
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