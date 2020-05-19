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ČIPIZACIJA! KĄ DARYTI? #Cipizacija, #Zmonijos cipizacija,#Cipai
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134 views • May 19, 2020
KAIP IŠGYTI NUO CORONOS
VIDEO KURI UŽBLOKAVO YOUTUBE:
https://www.brighteon.com/f535f620-2dfe-4684-a97f-dc1ded0afc21?fbclid=IwAR2Ruz44YIxE3a742YBXQwEKc7vZheIbRqYLlO-z8a0tagt8O2AcH1H4BE0
SVARBŪS INFO APIE VISKĄ KAS VYKSTA IR KODEL:
1 AMERIKA BUNDA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
2. VOKIETIJA BUNDA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
3. RUSIJA BUNDA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8k_TZ...
4. ŽMONIJOS ČIPAVIMAS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
5. MASONU SATANISTU TIKSLAI IR TRUMPO KOVA PRIES JUOS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
6. CORONA SUKURUSIU ISSIGGIMELIU DEMASKAVIMAS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
7. GLOBALISTU KURIAMA VERGIJA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
8. 5G INTERNETAS ŽMONIŲ ŽUDYMUI:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
9. MASONAI, SATANISTAI, GLOBALISTAI - JŲ DARBAI:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
10. ES ŽLUGIMAS - PAGAL BIBLIJĄ:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
11. CHEMTRAILS. CHEMINĖS TRASOS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
12. MASONAI, SATANISTAI, GLOBALISTAI - JŲ DARBAI:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
13. PEDOFILIJA LIETUVOJE:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
14. KORUMPUOTA LIETUVOS TEISESAUGA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
15. KONSERVATORIŲ NIEKŠYBĖS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
16. GRYBAUSKAITĖ KGB AUKLĖTINĖ:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
17. LIETUVOS RESPUBLIKOS KONSTITUCIJA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
18. IŠEITIS LIETUVAI - LIETUVOS VISUOEMENĖS TARYBA: junkitės visi kas norit kažką pakeisti Lietuvoje/
http://lietuvosvisuomenestaryba.lt/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/20014...
19. VISUOMENINĖ ŽMONIŲ ORGANIZACIJA : SUSITELKIMAS:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/18684...
VIDEO KURI UŽBLOKAVO YOUTUBE:
https://www.brighteon.com/f535f620-2dfe-4684-a97f-dc1ded0afc21?fbclid=IwAR2Ruz44YIxE3a742YBXQwEKc7vZheIbRqYLlO-z8a0tagt8O2AcH1H4BE0
SVARBŪS INFO APIE VISKĄ KAS VYKSTA IR KODEL:
1 AMERIKA BUNDA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
2. VOKIETIJA BUNDA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
3. RUSIJA BUNDA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8k_TZ...
4. ŽMONIJOS ČIPAVIMAS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
5. MASONU SATANISTU TIKSLAI IR TRUMPO KOVA PRIES JUOS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
6. CORONA SUKURUSIU ISSIGGIMELIU DEMASKAVIMAS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
7. GLOBALISTU KURIAMA VERGIJA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
8. 5G INTERNETAS ŽMONIŲ ŽUDYMUI:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
9. MASONAI, SATANISTAI, GLOBALISTAI - JŲ DARBAI:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
10. ES ŽLUGIMAS - PAGAL BIBLIJĄ:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
11. CHEMTRAILS. CHEMINĖS TRASOS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
12. MASONAI, SATANISTAI, GLOBALISTAI - JŲ DARBAI:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
13. PEDOFILIJA LIETUVOJE:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
14. KORUMPUOTA LIETUVOS TEISESAUGA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
15. KONSERVATORIŲ NIEKŠYBĖS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
16. GRYBAUSKAITĖ KGB AUKLĖTINĖ:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
17. LIETUVOS RESPUBLIKOS KONSTITUCIJA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
18. IŠEITIS LIETUVAI - LIETUVOS VISUOEMENĖS TARYBA: junkitės visi kas norit kažką pakeisti Lietuvoje/
http://lietuvosvisuomenestaryba.lt/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/20014...
19. VISUOMENINĖ ŽMONIŲ ORGANIZACIJA : SUSITELKIMAS:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/18684...
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