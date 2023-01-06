【90-Days Protest Broadcast Highlights】12/21/2022 Japanese Fellow Fighters’ Views on the Attack of Our Fellow Fighter Nick While Protesting in the US

https://gnews.org/articles/661353
Summary：12/21/2022 fellow fighters who are protesting in Tokyo, Japan said that they would not be thwarted by the attack that happened on our fellow fighter Nick while protesting in the US. Instead, it would bring out more fighting spirit to us. We are determined to take down the evil CCP and let the world will no longer have such a large slave country.
