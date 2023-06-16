Brighteon Broadcast News, June 16, 2023 - TEN nightmarish things that will happen next if we don't stop the march of tyranny

0:00 Intro

2:05 Headlines

12:18 Dystopian nightmare

38:26 Interview with Paul Wittenberger





- CCP-backed VC group pays off RINO republicans to defend Adams Schiff

- AI program pretends to be JESUS

- Hackers announce plans to take down European financial system

- Dystopian Nightmare special report: Here's our dark future if we don't defeat tyranny

- Full interview with Paul Wittenberger, creator of COVIDLAND documentary series

- COVID lockdowns, masks and jabs set the stage for MORE tyranny with another plandemic or CLIMATE lockdowns





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