The Council on Foreign Relations Exposed

Within every United States Presidential Administration over the last 70 years, just about every cabinet position has been held by a CFR member. During almost the entire existence of the CIA it’s been headed by a CFR member. With one exception, every US Secretary of State since 1940 has been a member of the CFR and practically every US national security and foreign policy adviser was a CFR member.
Mirrored with thanks to Eric Dubay
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ericdubay/
Hillary Clinton Frankly Reveals The CFR Is Running The USA
https://guardianlv.com/2013/10/hillary-clinton-frankly-reveals-the-cfr-is-running-the-usa-video/
The Illuminati and the CFR
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_1.htm
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_2.htm
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_3.htm
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_4.htm
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_5.htm
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_6.htm
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_7.htm
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_8.htm
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_9.htm
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_10.htm
Mirrored - MediaGiant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.