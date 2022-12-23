The Council on Foreign Relations Exposed

Within every United States Presidential Administration over the last 70 years, just about every cabinet position has been held by a CFR member. During almost the entire existence of the CIA it’s been headed by a CFR member. With one exception, every US Secretary of State since 1940 has been a member of the CFR and practically every US national security and foreign policy adviser was a CFR member.

Mirrored with thanks to Eric Dubay

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ericdubay/

Hillary Clinton Frankly Reveals The CFR Is Running The USA

https://guardianlv.com/2013/10/hillary-clinton-frankly-reveals-the-cfr-is-running-the-usa-video/

The Illuminati and the CFR

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_1.htm

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_2.htm

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_3.htm

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_4.htm

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_5.htm

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_6.htm

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_7.htm

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_8.htm

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_9.htm

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_10.htm

Mirrored - MediaGiant

