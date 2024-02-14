Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Apocalypse Watch E140: Biden's Cognitive Acuity Clearly Declining
channel image
ApocalypseWatch
60 Subscribers
38 views
Published 13 hours ago

Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes speculate why an online AI would post data with dates in the future. A list of Republican Senators who sold us out for Ukraine money. Biden's mental fitness for the office is clearly in question. And, another good laugh at the criminal media bloodbath as Paramount, which owns CBS, lays off 800 workers.

 

Keywords
funnyaibidenapocalypsearkansascriminal media

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket