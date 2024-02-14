Apocalypse Watch E140: Biden's Cognitive Acuity Clearly Declining

Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes speculate why an online AI would post data with dates in the future. A list of Republican Senators who sold us out for Ukraine money. Biden's mental fitness for the office is clearly in question. And, another good laugh at the criminal media bloodbath as Paramount, which owns CBS, lays off 800 workers.
