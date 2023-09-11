Create New Account
Richard Vobes, Paul Burgess: Climate Alarmism is a scam! (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published a day ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Richard Vobes at:-

https://youtu.be/eEyUNzGBcbs?si=GrY6pbkCe4id2brl

11 Sept 2023 #climate #scam #climatechangePaul Burgess joins me to deal with the science and truth behind the world wide Climate Alarmism scam.


LINK: Paul's website -


https://www.youtube.com/@ClimateRealism

#climate #scam #climatechange


climate changeglobal warmingco2terraforminggreta thunbergalarmismfossil fuel

