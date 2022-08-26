Charlie Crist EXPOSED! Watch this excerpt from the Slave Princess documentary

The Slave Princess documentary exposes Charlie Crist.

- He served as Florida attorney general when negotiations started for Jeffrey Epstein’s sweetheart deal.

- He allegedly took bribes from his pal Scott Rothstein who ran one of the country’s biggest Ponzi schemes.

- As attorney general he obstructed & delayed investigations into alleged child sex predator Lou Pearlman who defrauded 90’s boy bands.

- He hijacked the Free Britney movement to introduce a bill that protects criminals and gives government control over conservatorships.

Florida democratic primary Charlie Crist goes up against Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

Here's what the legacy media doesnt want you to know about him.

See the full documentary at: https://rumble.com/vop7qw-slave-princess-official-film.html

www.SlavePrincess.com

