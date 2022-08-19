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The Gold Nuggets of Good Governance
Biblical Solution
Biblical Solution
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49 views • August 19, 2022

Many people are unaware that the Bible was actually and successfully used as a literal governing document in many societies throughout man's history, and that is because the powers that "ought not to be" had conditioned its peasantry to believe that any thoughts of a biblical "theocracy" were a crazy man's talk, just as they conditioned people in recent times to look at "conspiracy theorists" against things like 9/11 and the covid narrative as if they were speaking crazy talk.

Well, the world is finally waking up to how those same "powers that ought not to be" are actually the crazy ones, and had gotten to where they are by that very method, which was by literally conspiring to lie to all of us, and now we are starting to rediscover the truth under all their lies on a wonderfully hopeful global scale!

So are we ready for the happy ending governance solution that none of the controlled alt media will talk about?

This video with our guest Ted Weiland, was put together as a joint effort between America and Australia, where people are re-learning the truth about YHWH's law and what we affectionately call His "Government Built On LOVE!"

WIll the saints soon inherit the kingdoms of the earth and return us to a world of peace and tyrant-free living?

Read that Bible with great new hope after watching this one, and share this with all who are fearful or depressed.

Blessings to all who see the FULL truth!

Host website: www.bcmin.us

Ted's website: www.bibleversusconstitution.org


Keywords
freedomconstitutionbibletruthconspiracy theoristsjusticetorahted weilandpronomiananomiananti-nomianlex talionislove as law
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