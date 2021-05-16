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AGENDAS EXPOSED Awesome song captures past and present events - EVERYDAY IS A GIFT
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62 views • May 16, 2021
Music/Art is one of the most powerful ways to disseminate information and open peoples minds.
Please share.
I am uploading more videos that just tell stories or show another side of reality that MSM will never do.
Start your channels and start uploading everything that goes against the narrative
Much love
Stay strong
Bigger things to come
Please share.
I am uploading more videos that just tell stories or show another side of reality that MSM will never do.
Start your channels and start uploading everything that goes against the narrative
Much love
Stay strong
Bigger things to come
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