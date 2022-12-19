Medvedev Issues Stark Warning to NATO

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 disturbance in the US Capitol recommended that the Department of Justice charge former President Donald Trump with four counts related to what the committee said were attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The committee unanimously voted to report that Mr. Trump should be charged with obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to make a false statement, and inciting or assisting an insurrection.

Plus, Pakistan is jumping into the nuclear war talk and scientists are 3D printing medical devices that use a hydrogel that can be implanted with RFID chips. These stories and more on this edition of TruNews.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 12/19/22

