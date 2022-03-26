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THIS Warning/Forecast From Zidkenu was BANNED by the Bible Students AND REJECTED by his FAMILY? WHY?
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45 views • March 26, 2022
What is "Little Babylon's Giant Error?" WARNING! All opposers who BANNED THIS VIDEO from November 6, 2019 should ask themselves: how many lives might have been saved if this video were not actively suppressed by "the brethren" among the Bible Student movement? In their willful opposition to this Truth message, much of it directly from the writings of Pastor C.T. Russell, they prevented the sharing of vital information from going out to the people. They have made it more difficult to save lives during this time of global Holocaust 2.0. Their "leadership" at their "Christian Questions Forum" showed their true colors as a part of "mini Babylon" or Gershonites to the Epiphany enlightened - when they conspired to ban this video and it's wholesome and vital message. These wayward ones may look to their forgotten Bibles and consider two verses in retort to their Pharisaical acts of censorship and banishment: "The lips of the righteous teach many, but fools die for want of wisdom" and "they hated him without a cause"... Rated T for Truth, the banning and censorship of this video reveals the truth groups make mistakes exactly as the "Giant" churches, those affiliated with Great Babylon - - that of clericalism. Rev. 18:4
Special thanks to producer Dawn Romero
http://americanfreedomradio.com
https://www.facebook.com/americanfreedomradio
Hear Sid Canoe jamming with Alex Jones on Infowars HERE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6C68lT1f1HCY/
https://odysee.com/@Zidkenu:f
https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu/
https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe
Fair Use Copywrite for non-profit public education purposes only.
Special thanks to producer Dawn Romero
http://americanfreedomradio.com
https://www.facebook.com/americanfreedomradio
Hear Sid Canoe jamming with Alex Jones on Infowars HERE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6C68lT1f1HCY/
https://odysee.com/@Zidkenu:f
https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu/
https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe
Fair Use Copywrite for non-profit public education purposes only.
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