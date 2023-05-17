Create New Account
Know Your Kit-Your Battle Kit Is A System-Be Sure It Works Together
glock 1911
Published 19 hours ago |
Training in your kit is a great way to learn if/where it can be improved.  Get familiar with your kit, eliminate reflective and noisy features, be sure it fits properly and that loose straps are secured.  Your kit must be accommodated to YOUR needs.  Don't do what some expert suggests when it doesn't suit your needs, your body or your philosophy of use.  Thank you for watching.  US ARMY training video re: camoflage for individual soldier  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BqC2NZ9qfk    Green Beret pocket dump (EDC)   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZj7sO7YYcQ  

Keywords
weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki

Related videos

