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The Narrative Has Crumbled — Fear is what they are using to control the people.
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92 views • September 09, 2021
Documentary on the COVID hoax. It outlines the censorship, fake data, and cover up of entire hoax, including the failed animal trials of the vaccines that are currently killing millions. Evidence that we are now living in a communist country. Wake up. Fight back.
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