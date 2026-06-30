Simple Steps to Keep Pests Out of Your Home

Keeping pests out starts with simple habits. Food crumbs, open pantry items, leaks, garbage odours, cluttered storage, and small gaps around doors, windows, vents, garages, and foundations can all attract pests into your home.

In this video, Simcoe Pest X explains simple steps homeowners can take to reduce pest problems, including sealing entry points, storing food properly, fixing leaks, cleaning high-risk areas, and watching for early signs of activity.

For professional pest control in Barrie, contact Simcoe Pest X today.