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New W.H.O. Treaties - Part 1 - Exposing Answers of the EU Commission - Christine Anderson, MdEP - 050822
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130 views • May 09, 2022
This video is from Christine Anderson's YT channel. This was her description for this video:
++ Hostile takeover of the background-elites - Part 1 ++
Dear fellow citizens,
I recently informed you that since March 1st, negotiations have been underway to hand over - in the event of a pandemic - de facto governmental power over Member States to the WHO.
As announced, I had therefore already submitted a question for written answer to the EU Commission a few weeks ago.
I asked the Commission to what extent it would ensure that the principles of the people' s rule would be respected and that citizens would not be subjected to the arbitrariness of an unelected entity.
The answer I received to my question a few hours ago is clear and brief:
NOT AT ALL !
Check out my video for the exposing facts behind the hostile takeover of our democracies by the international background elites that is taking place right now:
__
Document links:
Request: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/...
Reply: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/...
++ Hostile takeover of the background-elites - Part 1 ++
Dear fellow citizens,
I recently informed you that since March 1st, negotiations have been underway to hand over - in the event of a pandemic - de facto governmental power over Member States to the WHO.
As announced, I had therefore already submitted a question for written answer to the EU Commission a few weeks ago.
I asked the Commission to what extent it would ensure that the principles of the people' s rule would be respected and that citizens would not be subjected to the arbitrariness of an unelected entity.
The answer I received to my question a few hours ago is clear and brief:
NOT AT ALL !
Check out my video for the exposing facts behind the hostile takeover of our democracies by the international background elites that is taking place right now:
__
Document links:
Request: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/...
Reply: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/...
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