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The Bigger Story Has Been Missed! What The DOJ Just Did Will Rattle You & Franklin Graham Issues Oct. Alert!
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329 views • October 20, 2020
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For More Information See:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8859365/Department-Justice-file-antitrust-lawsuit-against-Google-today.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-google-whistleblower-tells-veritas-search-engine-skewing-results-benefit-democrats?
https://www.rt.com/usa/503964-whistleblower-google-skews-results/
https://www.foxnews.com/transcript/dr-robert-epstein-on-googles-ability-to-affect-the-outcome-of-elections
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/28/election-interference-google-purges-breitbart-from-search-results/#
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com 14 DAY FREE TRIAL Included! Get 1st Year For $60 or $5.99 a month Use Code: Banned
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4 To SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACKUP CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/lisahavenbackup
GET CONFERENCE TICKETS TO DEEP STATE UNCOVERED OCT. 30-31 : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deep-state-uncovered-an-octobe…
For More Information See:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8859365/Department-Justice-file-antitrust-lawsuit-against-Google-today.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-google-whistleblower-tells-veritas-search-engine-skewing-results-benefit-democrats?
https://www.rt.com/usa/503964-whistleblower-google-skews-results/
https://www.foxnews.com/transcript/dr-robert-epstein-on-googles-ability-to-affect-the-outcome-of-elections
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/28/election-interference-google-purges-breitbart-from-search-results/#
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