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US Empire is over: Tucker Carlson explains what that means
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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US Empire is over: Tucker Carlson explains what that means

The failure of the US-Israeli coalition’s operation against Iran (no regime change, Hormuz Strait’s closure) signifies a critical “pivot in history,” Carlson says.

🔊 “What we’re watching is a change of power globally,” according to the commentator. Iran has played its geographic trump card, and no amount of US military force is going to pry the strait open.

Genuine power “is not the ability to destroy. Destroying is easy. Killing is easy…In human terms, power is the ability to restore order. The most powerful person, the most powerful force is the one that restores conditions to order,” Carlson says.

👉 Since WWII, it was assumed that in the Gulf, that force was the US. On February 28, the day the Iran war began, “the rest of the world realized” that this was no longer the case, and China likely to be the one to restore order in the region, according to Carlson.

🌎 What does this mean for US power globally?

A retreat to the Western Hemisphere, the commentator argues. America’s unipolar moment is over, but if it plays its cards right, it has the critical resources – food, water and energy, to remain a regional power.

💬 “It might in fact be the beginning of actual power and more durable prosperity – the kind rooted in resources and production, the kind that’s not necessarily dependent on finance. So it doesn’t need to be a disaster, but it’s definitely going to be a global reshuffling,” he said.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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