Google's Next Move: AI Weapons Development!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this video I discuss Google's controversial decision to step into the realm of AI weapons development. After retracting their commitment against creating AI weapons and surveillance technology, the tech giant is now poised to contribute to national security efforts. What does this mean for the future of AI? Will autonomous weapons and surveillance drones be considered more ethical than human soldiers and spies?
Mirrored - Mental Outlaw
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/