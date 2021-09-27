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026 New Normal, Human Enhancement, Depopulation -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
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12 views • September 27, 2021
n Episode 26 we conclude our discussion on possible depopulation. We look at the new normal being advocated for life after the coronavirus and we discuss the possibilities of human enhancement. We also conclude our study on Revelation 11 and Revelation 18.
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Send your questions to: [email protected]
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Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Daily Motivation YouTube Channel – New Normal
https://youtu.be/7XPfm77juoM
CNN YouTube Channel – Fauci On Protesters
https://youtu.be/oSCSWVrcCtA
Smooth Media YouTube Channel – Last Time Seeing for a while
https://youtu.be/z3lrIDxmzns
Global News Youtube Channel - Trump Continues Briefing
https://youtu.be/cuqGcyNR3aY
JRE Clips YouTube Channel – Elon Musk
https://youtu.be/Gqdo57uky4o
EWTN YouTube Channel – Trump Re-opening Churches
https://youtu.be/4KKWL8SKBqo
NEWS ARTICLES:
https://www.americamagazine.org/polit...
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topi...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.11...
https://www.ajcunet.edu/alumni-in-con...
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-c...
SPIRIT OF PROPHECY QUOTES:
Mind, Character, and Personality, vol. 1, p. 28.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Manuscript Releases, vol. 8 [Nos. 526-663], p. 322.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Evangelism, p. 235.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Early Writings, p. 282.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Christian Service, p. 158.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Country Living, p. 21.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
From Here to Forever, p. 278.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
From Here to Forever, p. 354.5
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Daily Motivation YouTube Channel – New Normal
https://youtu.be/7XPfm77juoM
CNN YouTube Channel – Fauci On Protesters
https://youtu.be/oSCSWVrcCtA
Smooth Media YouTube Channel – Last Time Seeing for a while
https://youtu.be/z3lrIDxmzns
Global News Youtube Channel - Trump Continues Briefing
https://youtu.be/cuqGcyNR3aY
JRE Clips YouTube Channel – Elon Musk
https://youtu.be/Gqdo57uky4o
EWTN YouTube Channel – Trump Re-opening Churches
https://youtu.be/4KKWL8SKBqo
NEWS ARTICLES:
https://www.americamagazine.org/polit...
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topi...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.11...
https://www.ajcunet.edu/alumni-in-con...
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-c...
SPIRIT OF PROPHECY QUOTES:
Mind, Character, and Personality, vol. 1, p. 28.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Manuscript Releases, vol. 8 [Nos. 526-663], p. 322.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Evangelism, p. 235.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Early Writings, p. 282.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Christian Service, p. 158.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Country Living, p. 21.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
From Here to Forever, p. 278.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
From Here to Forever, p. 354.5
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
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