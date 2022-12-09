Christians Are NOT Religious Bigots - Here's Why

You need to know THIS
about Christians… 👇
In this video, Byron Johnson, a Distinguished Professor of Social Sciences at Baylor University and the author of the book, “More God, Less Crime: Why Faith Matters and How It Could Matter More” debunks a common misconception about what the church does, especially in America:
According to Byron, people shouldn’t be so quick to associate Christians and other faith-based groups with bigotry as they are some of the MOST active in participating in volunteer work such as providing homes and care for the homeless across the country! 🙌
Check out the website in my profile to learn more about how including faith-based efforts can help create effective crime fighting policies. 👏
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.