Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Christians Are NOT Religious Bigots - Here's Why
27 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Yesterday |

 You need to know THIS about Christians… 👇
In this video, Byron Johnson, a Distinguished Professor of Social Sciences at Baylor University and the author of the book, “More God, Less Crime: Why Faith Matters and How It Could Matter More” debunks a common misconception about what the church does, especially in America:


According to Byron, people shouldn’t be so quick to associate Christians and other faith-based groups with bigotry as they are some of the MOST active in participating in volunteer work such as providing homes and care for the homeless across the country! 🙌


Check out the website in my profile to learn more about how including faith-based efforts can help create effective crime fighting policies. 👏

Keywords
oilbacteriaspills

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket