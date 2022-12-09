Christians Are NOT Religious Bigots - Here's Why

You need to know THIS about Christians… 👇

In this video, Byron Johnson, a Distinguished Professor of Social Sciences at Baylor University and the author of the book, “More God, Less Crime: Why Faith Matters and How It Could Matter More” debunks a common misconception about what the church does, especially in America:





According to Byron, people shouldn’t be so quick to associate Christians and other faith-based groups with bigotry as they are some of the MOST active in participating in volunteer work such as providing homes and care for the homeless across the country! 🙌





