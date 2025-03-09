"Please help us to restore democracy in Romania." - George Simion, Member of the Romanian Parliament.

❗️ "Romania is under TYRANNY!" — Calin Georgescu

"A direct blow to the heart of democracy worldwide! I have one message left! If democracy in Romania falls, the entire democratic world will fall! This is just the beginning. It’s that simple! Europe is now a dictatorship, Romania is under tyranny!" he wrote on X.

Georgescu earlier won the first round of election in November, but the Constitutional Court annulled the results.

Adding: Romanian rector challenging Georgescu’s candidacy IS ON SOROS’ PAYROLL

SNSPA university administrator Remus Pricopie has launched an appeal to bar Calin Georgescu from running in Romania’s presidential elections. But Pricopie is no ordinary academic. He’s linked not only to the Romanian secret services, and the political elite, but George Soros.

🔍Soros sponsorship:

🔴In 2020, Pricopie’s SNSPA – the National School of Political and Administrative Studies, was invited to join an academic financing network into which Soros’ OSF pumped over $1B.

🔴“The SNSPA, a member of the European Civic Consortium, was invited to collaborate with the newest global network of universities. The announcement was made…by George Soros at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos,” a SNSPA press release said at the time.

🔍Spy ties:

🔴Pricopie hired Florian Coldea as a professor at the SNSPA. Coldea is an ex-deputy director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) suspended in 2017 and placed under investigation in 2024 over suspected links to drug traffickers. Coldea remained employed at SNSPA until last summer.

🔴Previously, media uncovered Pricopie’s close links to George Maior, ex-SRI director, who had led Romania’s NATO accession negotiations, served as ambassador to the US, and has been a regular speaker at Harvard, Atlantic Council, and AIPAC events.

🔍Big fish linked to Romania’s political elite:

🔴In 2024, outgoing President Klaus Iohannis awarded him the Order of the Star of Romania for contributions to the Fulbright Program, a soft power tool set up and funded by the US State Department. Five years before, Iohannis gave him the National Order of Faithful Service.

🔴Pricopie’s name was reportedly even once floated as a candidate for PM by two establishment parties – the Social Democratic Party and the social liberal PRO Romania.

Pricopie has been obsessed with Georgescu ever since his rise to superstardom ahead of last year’s election. He's praised the cancellation of the vote as evidence that “the Romanian state works.” Now it's clear why.