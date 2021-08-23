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Israeli Dr. Kobi Haviv: 85-90% of Hospitalized are “Fully Vaccinated”
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122 views • August 23, 2021
Israeli doctor Kobi Haviv:
95% of seriously ill patients are vaccinated.
Fully vaccinated people account for 85-90% of hospitalizations.
We are opening more and more COVID branches.
The effectiveness of vaccines is declining or disappearing.
The world's population is now vaccinated with gene therapy injections which do not work - instead, they have lethal mRNA gene therapy in their bodies, which has destroyed their immune system ... THE RESULT IS CLEAR
Say NO to the lethal experimental mRNA Gene Therapy injections.
#PFIZER #MODERNA #GRAFHENEOXID #ASTRAZENECA #JOHNSONJOHNSON
Get more information about the lethal experimental mRNA Gene Therapy injections 🔻
https://t.me/CovidCoronaVaccines
Source: https://t.me/CovidCoronaVaccines
95% of seriously ill patients are vaccinated.
Fully vaccinated people account for 85-90% of hospitalizations.
We are opening more and more COVID branches.
The effectiveness of vaccines is declining or disappearing.
The world's population is now vaccinated with gene therapy injections which do not work - instead, they have lethal mRNA gene therapy in their bodies, which has destroyed their immune system ... THE RESULT IS CLEAR
Say NO to the lethal experimental mRNA Gene Therapy injections.
#PFIZER #MODERNA #GRAFHENEOXID #ASTRAZENECA #JOHNSONJOHNSON
Get more information about the lethal experimental mRNA Gene Therapy injections 🔻
https://t.me/CovidCoronaVaccines
Source: https://t.me/CovidCoronaVaccines
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