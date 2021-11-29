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FATHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO SAYS 2 BILLION DEAD IN THE NEXT YEAR. ARE YOU READY?
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367 views • November 29, 2021
FATHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO SAYS 2 BILLION DEAD IN THE NEXT YEAR. ARE YOU READY?
Source: Father Alexis Bugnolo. I hope he is wrong but I can't see where he is off the mark by much. More videos you may want to see:
Artificial Life: Clones & Synthetics - Nicki Minaj, 250 fetuses found, Gene Chips, Organic Robotoids
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fxo5WSXetzHl/
Source: Father Alexis Bugnolo. I hope he is wrong but I can't see where he is off the mark by much. More videos you may want to see:
Artificial Life: Clones & Synthetics - Nicki Minaj, 250 fetuses found, Gene Chips, Organic Robotoids
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fxo5WSXetzHl/
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