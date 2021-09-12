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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 1 John 1:1-5, 20210912
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42 views • September 12, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, September 12, 2021: 1 John 1:1-5
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.
Heavenly Father, through Your Holy Spirit, the Apostle John testified to believers that:
1 Our Blessed LORD and Savior Jesus, who existed before the beginning, whom His Apostles heard from, whom they physically saw with their eyes, whom they looked upon, and with their own hands touched, is the Word of Eternal Life;
2 This Heavenly Life was visible, and His Apostles saw, and bore witness, and declared to the Saints the Eternal Life, who was with You, Holy Father and revealed Himself to them,
3 Whom His Apostles saw and heard and declared to us through Your Holy Scriptures, that we also may have fellowship with the Apostles and other Saints; and truly our fellowship is with You, Almighty Father and with Your Begotten SON, our LORD Jesus Christ.
4 And these testimonies the Apostles wrote to us, Your Saints that our joy may be full.
5 This is the Salvation message of Grace through Faith, which the Apostles heard from our LORD Jesus Christ and preached to us, Glorious Father, that You are Light and in You is no darkness at all.
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the relationship that you established for Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 John 1:1-5 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, September 12, 2021: 1 John 1:1-5
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.
Heavenly Father, through Your Holy Spirit, the Apostle John testified to believers that:
1 Our Blessed LORD and Savior Jesus, who existed before the beginning, whom His Apostles heard from, whom they physically saw with their eyes, whom they looked upon, and with their own hands touched, is the Word of Eternal Life;
2 This Heavenly Life was visible, and His Apostles saw, and bore witness, and declared to the Saints the Eternal Life, who was with You, Holy Father and revealed Himself to them,
3 Whom His Apostles saw and heard and declared to us through Your Holy Scriptures, that we also may have fellowship with the Apostles and other Saints; and truly our fellowship is with You, Almighty Father and with Your Begotten SON, our LORD Jesus Christ.
4 And these testimonies the Apostles wrote to us, Your Saints that our joy may be full.
5 This is the Salvation message of Grace through Faith, which the Apostles heard from our LORD Jesus Christ and preached to us, Glorious Father, that You are Light and in You is no darkness at all.
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the relationship that you established for Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 John 1:1-5 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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