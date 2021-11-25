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Ondanks druk wil 1ste minister Alexander De Croo Covid vaccins niet algemeen verplichten
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20 views • November 25, 2021
Dat is goed voor mensen die niet gevaccineerd willen worden tegen hun wil, als onze eerste minister bij dit standpunt blijft.
VTM wil graag een algemene verplichting. Zij voelen zich precies deel van de regering en zijn dat misschien ook, wie weet wie hen financieerd en aanstuurt.
VTM wil graag een algemene verplichting. Zij voelen zich precies deel van de regering en zijn dat misschien ook, wie weet wie hen financieerd en aanstuurt.
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