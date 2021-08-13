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QFS, GCR/RV, and Current Events Update 081321 - Looking Glass and Prophecy
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30 views • August 13, 2021
Giving you the latest on why I believe the QFS, GCR/RV, and NESARA/QESARA haven't happened yet and when I think they will happen from what I am feeling. I also explain why Looking Glass Technology and Biblical Prophecy are limited.
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