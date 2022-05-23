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This is How the Ruins of the "Azovstal" Plant in Mariupol Looks Now. 052322
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231 views • May 23, 2022
This is how the ruins of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol look now.
Russian sappers are busy inspecting and clearing its territory.
The last militants left there on May 20. In total, since May 16, almost 2.5 thousand Ukrainian military and neo-Nazis have climbed out of the catacombs.
Russian sappers are busy inspecting and clearing its territory.
The last militants left there on May 20. In total, since May 16, almost 2.5 thousand Ukrainian military and neo-Nazis have climbed out of the catacombs.
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