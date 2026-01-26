BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
What Comes Next May Shock People | Gerald Celente
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
819 views • 22 hours ago

Following Sarah’s monologue on the deteriorating state of the media and our institutions, legendary trends forecaster Gerald Celente — founder of the Trends Journal — joins the program.

-

As a trends watcher for over 40 years, Celente brings a unique perspective on the truly unprecedented global climate we are now living through. In this wide-ranging conversation, we break down the global economy, Davos, Greenland, the surge in gold and silver, and the deeper power shifts reshaping the world. Celente also shares what he’s watching next — and why he believes the current moment marks a major historical inflection point.

-

You can sign up for the Trends Journal at https://TrendsJournal.com

