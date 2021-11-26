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Walter Veith - The Three Angels' Messages - Part 5
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24 views • November 26, 2021
Whom do we recognize as our Messiah?
Whose righteousness are we willing to receive into our lives?
Whose merits are they that prepare us for a promising future?
How can we obtain forgiveness?
Two completely contrary powers are preparing an proposal for us:
which one will we choose?
The offer has been made:
Come out of her my people - are you ready to follow this voice?
What criteria determine God's true church, led by Him?
Here is the patience of the saints - God is calling you!
Now is the time for a decision.
Addional footage: Videoblocks
Music: Audionetwork and Epidemic Sound
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
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Whose righteousness are we willing to receive into our lives?
Whose merits are they that prepare us for a promising future?
How can we obtain forgiveness?
Two completely contrary powers are preparing an proposal for us:
which one will we choose?
The offer has been made:
Come out of her my people - are you ready to follow this voice?
What criteria determine God's true church, led by Him?
Here is the patience of the saints - God is calling you!
Now is the time for a decision.
Addional footage: Videoblocks
Music: Audionetwork and Epidemic Sound
Donation Options
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
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