Ron Desantis Makes The Most Sense, If You Get The Vaccine, Why A Mask And Social Distancing, Act Immune, If Not Why Get Vaccinated If It Doesn't Work, America's Governor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I got my second shot two weeks ago, a 92 year old told me in the Dollar Store, while wearing a mask, and said I should wear one too! That's good advice from someone who showed no sense at all. No thanks I'll just take my vitamine D, C and zinc. And save my teeth and gums, and immune system to work as God intended. Stop destroying yourself, society and the country. Try thinking for yourself as Americans used to do. FREEDOM