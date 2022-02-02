Comparison of microtechnology found by researchers from New Zealand and those taken by La Quinta Columna

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Like La Quinta Columna and other researchers, a team of New Zealand scientists also found microtechnology in Pfizer vials.
The similarity between what the New Zealanders and the Spanish scientists found is uncanny.
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