Facebook Censors AGAIN! Get My Updates on Rumble, Substack & More!
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
29 views • 7 months ago

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT!


FB has censored me once again and pulled an important public service announcement post just 24 hours ago. I will begin posting important updates and announcements in a quick ZOOM video format on my website and on my substack, X and Truth to counter this. Follow me there: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/intel-portal/ Sign up for free on the website.


Wartime correspondents daily 1-3 minute updates are posted as well as my interviews with Juan O'Savin and a variety of guests on my 40 FTV weekly produced program.


Due to THIS FB platform, that is all that I can say. My post that was censored off will be up on that site on the INTEL PORTAL PAGE within 24 hours. Stay safe. Pray. Prepare and never give up.


WWG1WGA -JMC

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/intel-portal/

censorshipxwebsiteprayfacebook censorshippublic service announcementpreparejohn michael chamberssubstacktruth socialstay safeimportant announcementintel portalquick updateszoom videosfollow updateswartime correspondentsjuan osavin interviews40 ftv
