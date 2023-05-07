Create New Account
They’re Using The Parts Of Dead Birds To Make Drones To Spy On Humans or Animals
They’re using the parts of dead birds to make drones, by fitting the the feathers, wings and other parts of the dead bird onto robot bird mechanisms!!!


These fake birds are being fitted with cameras and microphones, controlled by AI, most likely solar powered and connected to 5G technology.

https://www.firstpost.com/world/scientists-are-turning-dead-birds-into-drones-to-be-used-for-human-aviation-and-against-cartel-12470202.html#:~:text=A%20team%20of%20scientist%20in,and%20to%20monitor%20the%20cartel.

Keywords
droneshumansspydead birds

