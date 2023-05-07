They’re Using The Parts Of Dead Birds To Make Drones To Spy On Humans or Animals

They’re using the parts of dead birds to make drones, by fitting the the feathers, wings and other parts of the dead bird onto robot bird mechanisms!!!
These fake birds are being fitted with cameras and microphones, controlled by AI, most likely solar powered and connected to 5G technology.
https://www.firstpost.com/world/scientists-are-turning-dead-birds-into-drones-to-be-used-for-human-aviation-and-against-cartel-12470202.html#:~:text=A%20team%20of%20scientist%20in,and%20to%20monitor%20the%20cartel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.