4/13/2023 【Nicole with David Zere】 Nicole calls on the House Judiciary Committee to combat the Chinese Communist Party, which poses the greatest threat to the rule of law and justice system in the U.S. What has happened to Mr. Miles Guo is 100% the result of a political witch hunt launched by the CCP. The New Federal State of China is one of the biggest victims of the weaponization of the American justice system by the CCP.

4/13/2023 【妮可接受大卫·泽瑞】妮可呼吁众议院司法委员会打击中共，因为中共是美国法治和司法系统的最大威胁！郭文贵先生现在的遭遇100%是中共发起的政治迫害！新中国联邦是被中共武器化的美国司法系统的最大受害者之一！

