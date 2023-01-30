P.1 Where have all Perth’s spiders gone? Is this girl getting enough to eat? MVI_9739,45merged

Create New Account
Published 18 hours ago
Most often these days, since beginning exercising again about a month ago, I do it late at night just before bedtime (not ideal), because my days are so full. And so, I notice some of what’s going on with the nocturnal world in my backyard. For almost a week I have been observing the struggles and patience of this spider, and I am barracking for it. However, I hardly see them spreading their webs out anymore, in the numbers I used to see. This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.

environmentclimatespidersbeetlesmothsadaptiongrasshoppersrachel carsonwestern australian flora and faunasilent springdamsel fliesnocturnal insects

