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WEST CARRIES OUT MASSIVE PROPAGANDA TO PORTRAY RUSSIA AS ENEMY
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80 views • March 08, 2022
Deception Bytes discusses the news of the day focusing on the ongoing political scandals from a Christian patriotic perspective. In tonight's broadcast we look at part two of the Ukrainian Crisis as we try to unpack the truth about Ukraine and what is happening there. Are we being told the truth? Absolutely NOT. We discuss how the West is carrying out a massive propaganda campaign to portray Russia as the aggressor.
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