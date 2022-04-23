BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GRAPHENE & PROGRAMMABLE MATTER [PT. 01]
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5189 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
517 views • April 23, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
GRAPHENE & PROGRAMMABLE MATTER [PT. 01]
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKApWz5ZxEjd/
-------------------------
WHY is GRAPHENE in VAXXINES? (Remastered Version)
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/dAy8bHzxm3sb/
-------------------------
SEVERANCE PACKAGE (PEAK-CAGE) #That Will Be Your GR6AT R6S6T
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/48ZDqyQycB6Y/
================
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
===============
How BIG pharma have seemingly mastered the Piezoelectric effect
to construct operational systems IN YOUR BODY!!!!!!

Part 1 in a 3 part connecting research series to demonstrate that the Piezoelectric and Pyroelectric effect are the potential mechanisms of action that are leading to the self-assembly - through the initial programming - of graphene to construct graphene structures/crystals/circuitry/etc., and transhumanize humanity.

Link to original lecture 2018: In-Class Lecture
Skylar Tibbits: Self Assembly and Programmable Material

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3E2604cGv8U

Graphene & Programmable Matter [PT. 01]
(original) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5JCt4J3Uajgc/
(In That Moment) like, share; sub @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/in-that-moment/
================
Programmable Matter, Nanotechnology, US patents and the Covid Vaccine
SOTN: https://stateofthenation.co/?p=65712

AI, to lead their own “intelligent” or “trans-human” life, including language and emotions, completely uncontrollable by the targeted person, via external electromagnetic waves (5G).
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/9f/ed/bc/ab6674f5d979b5/US20140046891A1.pdf

Programmable Bloch polaritons in graphene
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8104864/

Graphene-based nano-antennas may enable cooperating smart dust swarms
https://newatlas.com/graphene-nano-antennas-smart-dust-swarm/30373/

Digital Programming Graphene Oxide Liquid Crystalline Hybrid Hydrogel by Shearing Microlithography
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31951370/

Tough & Thermosensitive Poly (N-isopropylacrylamide) / Graphene Oxide Hydrogels with Macroscopically Oriented Liquid Crystalline Structures https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27254730/

Programmable Extreme Pseudomagnetic Fields in Graphene by a Uniaxial Stretch
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4711939/

Programmable hydrogenation of graphene for novel nanocages | Scientific Reports - Nature
https://www.nature.com/articles/srep03162

https://drleonardcoldwell.com/2021/08/05/graphene-based-nano-antennas-could-enable-intelligent-swarms-of-dust-to-work-together/
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECTION [MICROSCOPE]
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/

Further EVIDENCE of NANOTECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in NZ COV-ID-19 Injects
(tangentopolis edit) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CGqRmAEgOXJN/

Australian WHISTLEBLOWER SCIENTISTS' (More)
EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide #COV-ID INJECT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/

Covid GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS PENETRATE CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/

PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/

GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' [SPECIAL REPORT]
(LaQuintaColumna / Dr. Pablo Campra) https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/

GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/

ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA
[La QuintaColumna] https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/

I.D. of MICROTECH in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik INJECT VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/

GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
(Dr. Marcelo Dignani) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/

GRAPHENE MIND CONTROL NANO In All Covid Injections / UK Scientists CONFIRM
(Dr. Rob Verkerk) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZnPDF7XgMcn/

IMMENSE HARM / CRYSTALIZING BLOOD CELLS / GRAPHENE POISONING
(Dr. Robert Young) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3zxc1tLYio/
================
Liu (2021). A Novel Graphene Quantum Dot-Based mRNA Delivery Platform.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33829677/

Yuan (2019). Cellular Toxicity; Immunological Effects of Carbon-based Nanomaterials
(pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1186/s12989-019-0299-z

Kim (2015). Self-assembled Messenger RNA Nanoparticles (mRNA-NPs) for Efficient Gene Expression.(pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1038/srep12737

Kim et al. (2021). Self-assembled mRNA Vaccines
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169409X20302933
================

Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Cassie B.
French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

Chase Codewell
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
9/11&#8217;s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

9/11’s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

Douglas Harrington
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy