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The Weaponization of Public Health and Human Futures Trading - Alison McDowell
VaxNot.com
VaxNot.com
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109 views • December 27, 2020
Alison McDowell is an independent researcher and mom who writes about the intersection of technology and predatory philanthropy at wrenchinthegears.com Her work provides extraordinary context to the multitude of manufactured crises presently being justified by the response to "COVID." In this exclusive livestreamed interview, Sayer Ji dives deep into both the unprecedented problems facing us today, and solutions that thought-leaders like Alison are fast bringing to light.

Read the full description of what to expect in this interview, and what topics will be covered here: https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/exc...

Slides from this presentation: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1beurviKJ8YkZBla-HLtXy8OxsyIWkJAnGBXwf28Tbw8/edit#slide=id.p

Read Alison's work on her website: https://wrenchinthegears.com

Follow her on twitter: https://twitter.com/philly852?lang=en
Keywords
sayer jicovidgreenmedinfo
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy