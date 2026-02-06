Bessent says that further sanctions against Russia will depend on how the peace talks go.

Adding more about Russian sanctions from today:

❗️ The 20th package of sanctions against Russia will include a complete ban on the servicing of Russian oil transports, announced the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

❗️What else will the new EU restrictions include:

📍A ban on maintenance and other services for LNG tankers and icebreakers;

📍The inclusion of 20 Russian regional banks in the blacklist;

📍A ban on supplying goods to Russia "from rubber to tractors" and on cybersecurity services totaling 360 million euros;

📍The addition of 43 oil tankers to the blacklist;

📍A ban on the export of materials for the production of explosives;

📍A ban on purchasing metals, chemicals, and critical minerals from Russia worth 570 million euros.

Adding:

An attempt was made in Moscow on the life of the first deputy head of the GRU, Lieutenant General of the Ministry of Defense, Vladimir Alekseev, and he was hospitalized.

An unknown person shot him 3 times in the back and fled the scene. A criminal case has been initiated in connection with the attempt.

More about shooting: The enemy is trying to disrupt the negotiations: an attempt was made to assassinate one of the key negotiators in peace talks

➡️The first deputy head of the GRU, General Alekseev, is in a serious condition, according to media reports.

He is the deputy of Igor Kostyukov, who heads the Russian negotiating team in Abu Dhabi.

"The attempt on the life of Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev, who holds the position of first deputy head of the GRU of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, is puzzling. One of the key negotiators on Ukraine is in the hospital. It is known that this general was dealing with the most problematic issues", - says TV and radio host Yuri Pronko.

Yesterday, Zelensky, after a meeting with the new head of the Security Service of Ukraine, announced the approval of new terrorist operations against Russia.