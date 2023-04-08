Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHOA. Matt Walsh destroys transgenderism
66 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

 Matt Walsh expertly deconstructs transgender ideology.

Matt Walsh: ”There were a number of trans people in the audience tonight and I ended my speech speaking directly to them. The truth is that I’m actually trying to help these people, unlike all of those who “affirm” them”

https://rumble.com/v2gu4d2-matt-walsh-destroys-transgenderism.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3 

Keywords
transgenderismspeechmatt walsh

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket