Turmeric: A Popular Indian Ayurvedic Remedy for Inflammation, Circulation, And More

ORGANIC TURMERIC - EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARYTurmeric is a spice that comes from the turmeric plant. It is commonly used in Asian food. You probably know turmeric as the main spice in curry. It has a warm, bitter taste and is frequently used to flavor or color curry powders, mustards, butter, and cheeses. But the root of turmeric is also used widely to make medicine. It contains a yellow-colored chemical called curcumin, which is often used to color foods and cosmetics.Turmeric is commonly used for conditions involving pain and inflammation, such as osteoarthritis. It is also used for hay fever, depression, high cholesterol, a type of liver disease, and itching. Some people use turmeric for heartburn, thinking and memory skills, inflammatory bowel disease, stress, and many other conditions, but they’re no good scientific evidence to support these uses.East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs.Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life. Visit our Store Today!For more products, please visit:East West Herbal - Map:East West Herbal - Instagram:East West Herbal - Pinterest:Phone (615) 730-89533028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216