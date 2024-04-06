This is NOT how a FREE PRESS should operate

Mirrored Content

Has Canada’s legacy media given up on pretending to be objective and neutral? It sure appears that way.



Last week, the Toronto Star published propaganda created by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office and the Canadian Press was caught quoting a major Liberal party donor and supporter without disclosing his partisan background and attempting to pass it off as “journalism.”



True North’s Candice Malcolm says Canada’s is bought and paid for by the Liberal government and have completely compromised their ability to publish objective, fact-based, and honest reporting.

