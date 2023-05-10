THE STORY THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO HEAR! | The Prather Brief Ep. 59

They almost stopped this cast!





This is the most electronic interdiction of any Prather podcast ever!





Dale, dad and brilliant engineer discovered and uncovered the HVAC vector for bio-weapon mass murder in Canada!





For daring to stand up he was illegally arrested, drugged and tortured!





When he sent his Cree daughter Kaysha to supposed safety in America she was kidnapped by DHS and sex trafficked!





Team America Headquarters Medical Dr. Wil led the rescue!





Unbowed and unstoppable after unimaginable suffering, their tragic story of international torture and terror, only made them stronger!





Their story is ultimately our story, because they are coming for all our children!





This war is parents versus pedos!





Want to tune in on the go? Check out this episode’s podcast below!





BREAKING! TARGETED JUSTICE SUES DEEP STATE TORTURERS!





