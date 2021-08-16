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BELLS PALSY FACE BITCH SAYS "SHE WOULD DO IT ALL AGAIN" (DUMB USELESS BITCH GOES FULL VAX-TARD)
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373 views • August 16, 2021
Once Again the Natural Inclination of Women to Fit in at All Costs Overrides Any Flicker of Logic That May Reside in Her Little Whamon Head.
"It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers−out of unorthodoxy.” ~ ― George Orwell, 1984
"It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers−out of unorthodoxy.” ~ ― George Orwell, 1984
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