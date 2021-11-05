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Headlines of the WEEK Episode 5_05 November 2021_The October Wrap UP
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20 views • November 05, 2021
Headlines of the WEEK Episode 5_05 November 2021_The October Wrap UP
by ZAPatriot
Dear Patriots,
Due to the amount of extra time it takes to make a HotW video, I've sadly had to make the decision to put HotW & ZAPodcast on pause - hopefully I will start them up again some time next year, but at the moment I don't have an extra 6 or 7 hours to go through all the various processes to make an episode of HotW.
At the moment my channels are still very small & the main means of promoting my content gets me banned from groups & put in Telegram jail for months on end.
I'm glad to say ZAP Headlines is going to continue on a daily basis.
I decided to release the recordings I'd done for the last few days of October 2021 in a video, better to use them, not let them go to waste.
I hope that sometime next year I can return to HotW, if I can get a lot more viewership & sponsorship.
I'd like to produce more content on top of what I've been doing, but it's very time consuming even for the short stuff that I put out.
I'm a team of one & also have to work around many things including load shedding which is making its return, & the internet speed is sometimes sporadic.
If I was able to make a little bit of money for the time involved, it would make it possible to devote a lot more time to make more content
I'm going to investigate Subscribe Star, if I was on there, I'd have more content available, & provide early or even daily content at different tier levels.
I'm also going to look into Teespring, I've had quite a few of ideas for patriotic, Christian, political & humorous products.
I might also investigate GiveSendGo as another option for funding my work.
I've probably put 24 hours a week towards ZAP Headlines, HotW, ZAPodcast & posting content on ZAPatriotChannel & thanks to Telegram muzzling me it's been nearly impossible to get my videos out there.
I greatly appreciate all of you who watch my videos, & greatly appreciate those of you who've been there since the start of HotW, ZAP Headlines, Patriots Global & probably most importantly ZAPatriotChannel which has been my most important SM platform (where I've been the most active this year) .
God Bless you All!
Keep Sharing the Truth & Keep Fighting!
signed ZAPatriot
ZAP Headlines & Headlines of the WEEK Videos Feature:
Headlines from The Gateway Pundit.
www.thegatewaypundit.com
Music
Track: In Your Hands
Music by www.fiftysounds.com
ZAPatriot Platforms
Complete List
Telegram
@ZAPatriotChannel
- my main channel
https://t.me/ZAPatriotChannel
@PatriotsGlobal
- global patriotic group
https://t.me/PatriotsGlobal
@Everything_Global
- global entertainment group
https://t.me/Everything_Global
@ZAPverse
- links to all my media platforms
https://t.me/ZAPverse
Gab, Gettr, Parler, ChatDit, aog.pub - @ZAPatriot
https://gettr.com/user/zapatriot
https://parler.com/#/user/ZAPatriot
https://chatdit.com/user/timeline/ZAPatriot
https://www.aog.pub/profile?username=ZAPatriot
https://gab.com/ZAPatriot
- PatriotsGlobal_gab - Gab Group
https://gab.com/groups/49111
Pilled.net - ZAPatriot
https://pilled.net/#/profile/144126
- Patriots Global_pilled - Pilled.net Group
https://pilled.net/#/group/Patriots%20Global_pilled/37
Brighteon Social - @[email protected]
https://brighteon.social/@ZAPatriot
Rumble - ZAP Headlines
https://rumble.com/c/ZAPheadlines
BitChute - ZAPatriot
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQADedyfLsXs/
Brighteon - ZAPatriot
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ZAPatriot
Vimeo – ZAPatriot
https://vimeo.com/user155774422
PodBean – ZAPodcast
https://zapatriotpatriotsglobal.podbean.com/s
by ZAPatriot
Dear Patriots,
Due to the amount of extra time it takes to make a HotW video, I've sadly had to make the decision to put HotW & ZAPodcast on pause - hopefully I will start them up again some time next year, but at the moment I don't have an extra 6 or 7 hours to go through all the various processes to make an episode of HotW.
At the moment my channels are still very small & the main means of promoting my content gets me banned from groups & put in Telegram jail for months on end.
I'm glad to say ZAP Headlines is going to continue on a daily basis.
I decided to release the recordings I'd done for the last few days of October 2021 in a video, better to use them, not let them go to waste.
I hope that sometime next year I can return to HotW, if I can get a lot more viewership & sponsorship.
I'd like to produce more content on top of what I've been doing, but it's very time consuming even for the short stuff that I put out.
I'm a team of one & also have to work around many things including load shedding which is making its return, & the internet speed is sometimes sporadic.
If I was able to make a little bit of money for the time involved, it would make it possible to devote a lot more time to make more content
I'm going to investigate Subscribe Star, if I was on there, I'd have more content available, & provide early or even daily content at different tier levels.
I'm also going to look into Teespring, I've had quite a few of ideas for patriotic, Christian, political & humorous products.
I might also investigate GiveSendGo as another option for funding my work.
I've probably put 24 hours a week towards ZAP Headlines, HotW, ZAPodcast & posting content on ZAPatriotChannel & thanks to Telegram muzzling me it's been nearly impossible to get my videos out there.
I greatly appreciate all of you who watch my videos, & greatly appreciate those of you who've been there since the start of HotW, ZAP Headlines, Patriots Global & probably most importantly ZAPatriotChannel which has been my most important SM platform (where I've been the most active this year) .
God Bless you All!
Keep Sharing the Truth & Keep Fighting!
signed ZAPatriot
ZAP Headlines & Headlines of the WEEK Videos Feature:
Headlines from The Gateway Pundit.
www.thegatewaypundit.com
Music
Track: In Your Hands
Music by www.fiftysounds.com
ZAPatriot Platforms
Complete List
Telegram
@ZAPatriotChannel
- my main channel
https://t.me/ZAPatriotChannel
@PatriotsGlobal
- global patriotic group
https://t.me/PatriotsGlobal
@Everything_Global
- global entertainment group
https://t.me/Everything_Global
@ZAPverse
- links to all my media platforms
https://t.me/ZAPverse
Gab, Gettr, Parler, ChatDit, aog.pub - @ZAPatriot
https://gettr.com/user/zapatriot
https://parler.com/#/user/ZAPatriot
https://chatdit.com/user/timeline/ZAPatriot
https://www.aog.pub/profile?username=ZAPatriot
https://gab.com/ZAPatriot
- PatriotsGlobal_gab - Gab Group
https://gab.com/groups/49111
Pilled.net - ZAPatriot
https://pilled.net/#/profile/144126
- Patriots Global_pilled - Pilled.net Group
https://pilled.net/#/group/Patriots%20Global_pilled/37
Brighteon Social - @[email protected]
https://brighteon.social/@ZAPatriot
Rumble - ZAP Headlines
https://rumble.com/c/ZAPheadlines
BitChute - ZAPatriot
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQADedyfLsXs/
Brighteon - ZAPatriot
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ZAPatriot
Vimeo – ZAPatriot
https://vimeo.com/user155774422
PodBean – ZAPodcast
https://zapatriotpatriotsglobal.podbean.com/s
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